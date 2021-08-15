 Skip to main content
Marion Kiwanis Scholarship awards 2021 scholarships
Marion Kiwanis Scholarship awards 2021 scholarships

MARION, S.C. -- The Kiwanis Cub of Marion recognized Saniaa Moore of Marion High School and Shane"ka Jasmine Ceo of Mullins High School as the 2021 Kawanis Scholarship winners last week.

Organizers said throughout their high school years, Moore and Ceo were both very active in volunteerism and community services. They will both be attending Coastal Carolina University.

While attending Marion High School Moore was a member of the JAG, FBLA, and Interact clubs. She was also volleyball manager, past cheerleader, and student government representative.

As a Mullins High school student Ceo was a member of the marching band, JROTC, and served as a cheer leader. She is also a graduate of the Florence-Darlington Technical College Early College Program.

The Kiwanis club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis Club of Marion County Scholarship was presented by president Annie Jones, incoming president Ulysses Sweeney and scholarship chairman Alfred McFadden.

