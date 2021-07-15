Marion man arrest for kidnapping

MARION, S.C. – A Marion man was arrested Wednesday after Marion Police were told he forced a woman into his vehicle.

According to a Marion Police Department incident report, an officer was told that 47-year old Ben Brown Jr. blocked a woman’s vehicle on the 900 block of Jones Avenue, grabbing a woman by the neck, lifting her up off the ground and throwing against the.

Brown then forced the woman into his own vehicle and fled the scene, the report said.

Officers searched for Brown’s vehicle and were able to ping the woman’s phone, finding her location. Brown’s vehicle was found at the Patrick Henry Motel at 207 North Richardson Street in Latta where Latta Police officers were notified.

The report said officers were able to hear movement inside the room and opened the door with a key provided by the motel. Brown was arrested in the room and the victim was found near the bathroom with nothing but a towel on. She was later transported to the Marion police station to be interviewed.

Brown is booked at the Marion County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping, driving under a suspended license and possession of crack cocaine. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center without bond.