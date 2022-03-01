Marion man arrested second time in two months for receiving stolen equipment

MARION, S.C. – A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for the second time in two months for receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Brian Wallace said an extremely large amount of stolen property was recovered on Penderboro Road in Marion over the weekend. The items included ATVs, dirt bikes, parts, trailers, and accessories, he said.

Deputies arrested Chad Lee Dix, 36, of Marion on four counts of receiving stolen goods, three counts of owning, operating or conducting a chop shop and ill treatment of animals.

Dix has been released on a $49,250 surety bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Dix was previously arrested in December 2021, by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for receiving stolen goods and released on a personal recognizance bond by a Marion County magistrate. Dix has pending charges in other jurisdictions as well and could face additional charges, Wallace said.

The department is currently working to identify the recovered items and contact the owners if possible. However, they are not allowing individuals to browse the items in inventory. Anyone with questions or information about the items are encouraged to call 843-423-8216 or email DMILES@MARIONSC.ORG with an extensive description including make, model and identifying numbers or case numbers