MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers announced the arrested of Deshawn Derrick Tolbert, 26, of Centenary for multiple outstanding warrants Tuesday.

Tolbert is believed to have killed Vanessa Cross and her unborn child near Wallace Circle in Marion on September 14, 2022, he said. Tolbert is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in the city limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime.

Tolbert is also charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and conspiracy in connection to July 25, 2020 incident. Tolbert and another person allegedly stole items valued at about $1,200 from a juvenile on Amber Street in Marion, Flowers said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrested and both incidents are still under investigation, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the cases can contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.