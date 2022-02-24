Marion Medallion award ceremony is Friday

Two Pee Dee Region community leaders will be honored at Friday’s 2022 Francis Marion Medallion awards ceremony at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

The awards ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center’s lobby.

The Marion Medallion has been presented to Pee Dee region community leaders since 2012. The award is sponsored and presented by Francis Marion University and the Morning News of Florence. Senior officials from both organizations work in partnership to select recipients.

The gold-plated medallions are awarded annually.

In 2007, the South Carolina legislature created Francis Marion Day to honor one of the state’s premier Revolutionary War heroes. The Florence-based public university and the Medallion awards are named after Marion, who guided the guerrilla forces in the Pee Dee region.

Friday, Francis Marion University President Dr. Fred Carter will welcome the public to the ceremony, provide a brief history of the Marion Medallion and recognize past winners.

Carter’s remarks will start at 11 a.m.