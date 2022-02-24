Marion Medallion award ceremony is Friday

Two Pee Dee Region community leaders will be honored at Friday’s 2022 Francis Marion Medallion awards ceremony at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.
The awards ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center’s lobby.
The Marion Medallion has been presented to Pee Dee region community leaders since 2012. The award is sponsored and presented by Francis Marion University and the Morning News of Florence. Senior officials from both organizations work in partnership to select recipients.
The gold-plated medallions are awarded annually.
In 2007, the South Carolina legislature created Francis Marion Day to honor one of the state’s premier Revolutionary War heroes. The Florence-based public university and the Medallion awards are named after Marion, who guided the guerrilla forces in the Pee Dee region.
Friday, Francis Marion University President Dr. Fred Carter will welcome the public to the ceremony, provide a brief history of the Marion Medallion and recognize past winners.
Carter’s remarks will start at 11 a.m.
Carter and Morning News President Matt Tranquill will introduce the two Medallion award recipients, who will have the opportunity to present an acceptance speech.
Tranquill will congratulate the recipients and close the ceremony.
The public is encouraged to stick around and congratulate the recipients after the ceremony.
Here are the past winners of the Medallion award.
2012: Kathy Baxley, executive director of the Darlington Free Medical Clinic, and Henry Johnson and Hayward King, chief executives of the Lake City- based W. Lee Flowers Co.
2013: Former Florence Police Chief Ralph Porter, executive director and founder of CHOiCES Charter School, and Bill and Olive Timberlake of Hartsville.
2014: Florence pastors Henry Badie Jr. of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ and Clyde Odom of King of Kings Church in Florence and Henry Brunson of Latta, founder of Cooks for Christ 2015: John and Vicki Kirby of Latta and the founders of Camp RAE, Paige Alexander and Deana Huggins Strickland of Florence.
2016: Carlos Washington of Florence and the Manna House of Florence.
2017: Regi Armstrong of Armstrong Wealth Management, Carl Harmon of Sharing and Caring, and posthumously to Courtney McGinnis Graham.
2018: Wilbur Owens “Billy” Powers of HopeHealth, and Help4Kids.
2019: Charles “Chuck” MacNeil of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority, and the Parking Lot Mission.
2020: Allen Floyd of the city of Mullins Recreation Department, and former Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela.
2021: Retired Florence educator Allie Eugene Brooks, and Florence-based nonprofit health-care provider HopeHealth.