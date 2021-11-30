Marion, Mullins awarded $500K grant for new fire trucks

MARION, S.C. – Marion and Mullins city officials were pleased to hear Gov. Henry McMaster announce the two municipalities will be awarded $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding.
Funds from the Community Enrichment program will be used to purchase a new fire truck.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said the new equipment helps the city maintain an Insurance Service Office Class 3 rating.
“We have some older trucks we can take out of service and move to our other fire stations,” Brady said. “It’s vital for the safety and insurance protection for our citizens in Marion. It’s a win-win situation for us.”
Brady said an order will have to be placed for the fire engine and expects several months before the first wash.
“This is a good thing for the city and allows us to rotate,” Brady said. “Our ISO rating means we have a good fire department with good equipment.”
The Marion Fire Department last unveiled a new back in December 2018.
Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he was happy to hear the news of the city being able to purchase new equipment.
“We’re very excited and grateful for the award and we’re excited to take that money and put it work to better serve the citizens of Mullins,” Woodbury said.
Mullins officials have recently purchased two new fire trucks that should arrive in March 2022.
Mullins Fire Department Chief Robert Stetson said the additional trucks will meet a big need.
“It’s going to be very appreciated and very much needed,” Stetson said. “Now we’re getting on a replacement and purchasing plan that is going to take us into the future.”
Stetson called it a blessing to help support the city’s fire stations with a commercial pumper tanker and custom rescue pumper on the way along with a refurbished tanker.
The Mullins Fire Department added their first aerial fire truck in March 2019.
“About this same time leading to 2023 we will be getting a new arrival and that will put us on a rotation,” he said. “Everything is going to be on that timeline playing a big role in maintaining our points and keeping our credit.”