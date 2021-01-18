Marion organizes eighth annual Martin Luther King Day celebration

MARION, S.C. -- City of Marion held the eighth annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday morning despite having to take safety measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A vehicle procession was held instead of the annual Unity Walk and the program was organized outdoors as a drive-in presentation at the Door of Hope Christian Church.
The Britton’s Neck Community held its 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration sponsored by the Deacon Clyde Graves Foundation for Community Service with a virtual program. Organizers cancelled the annual march between Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church as a precaution.
Dozens of vehicles traveled along Main Street Marion during the Unity Walk thanks to the Marion Police Department escorting the procession to the church service.
Door of Hope Christian Church's Bishop Michael Blue said he appreciated all the supporters that made the event possible.
Marion County Branch NAACP Executive Director Marvin Hemingway said the community has the right to keep moving forward.
Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury said he was excited about the opportunity to be among the people gathering together in the name of unity.
“When I think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and everything he did and everything that he stood for he was a man of equality,” Woodbury said. “He was a man that believed in justice and moreover he was a man that believed in the power of unity and love.”
Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said she had a front-row seat witnessing the action and hard-work of a wonderful group of educators, great students and supportive parents.
“Our community has been outstanding as we face this pandemic together,” Bethea. “The unforeseen circumstances of this year have truly shown the true character of this community.”
The event celebrated not only the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. it shared messages of unity among the community.
Marion Baptist Church Pastor Adam Work said in the closing remarks it was good to be with those in attendance.
“We’re in Marion and we are together,” he said. “We’re so excited for this event.”
Work said there is a spot for more to attend next year.
“I think it is important that we have to be clear what we’re for and what we’re against,” he said. “On a day like today when we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. it’s really a time to stand up and say I too want to love people the way that he did and want people to be together the way that he did.”