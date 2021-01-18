Marion organizes eighth annual Martin Luther King Day celebration

MARION, S.C. -- City of Marion held the eighth annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday morning despite having to take safety measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A vehicle procession was held instead of the annual Unity Walk and the program was organized outdoors as a drive-in presentation at the Door of Hope Christian Church.

The Britton’s Neck Community held its 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration sponsored by the Deacon Clyde Graves Foundation for Community Service with a virtual program. Organizers cancelled the annual march between Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church as a precaution.

Dozens of vehicles traveled along Main Street Marion during the Unity Walk thanks to the Marion Police Department escorting the procession to the church service.

Door of Hope Christian Church's Bishop Michael Blue said he appreciated all the supporters that made the event possible.

Marion County Branch NAACP Executive Director Marvin Hemingway said the community has the right to keep moving forward.

Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury said he was excited about the opportunity to be among the people gathering together in the name of unity.