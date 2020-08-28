Marion police chief resigns

MARION, S.C. — Police Chief Tony Flowers announced his resignation Thursday.
“I had an opportunity present itself outside of law enforcement and decided to take it,” Flowers said.
Flowers was hired as chief in July 2018. He had served as the interim police chief and had worked for the department for 15 years.
Mayor Ashley Brady said Flowers is really respected by his officers and community. “It was a natural progression to promote from within,” he said.
Flowers is a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical College and Columbia Southern University with an associate's degree and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. His experience includes serving in the United States Air Force and law enforcement in Darlington.
In a previous interview Flowers said he was thankful for the opportunity.
“I loved it over here,” Flowers said. “Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. It’s a small community kind of like where I’m from.”
City officials announced Friday that the city will search for a new chief of police. Flowers’ resignation is effective Aug. 31.
Capt. Robert Christopher Smith has been appointed to serve as interim police chief.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!