Marion Police Department requests SLED assistance in death investigation

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department along with the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a death on the 300 block of Jones Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers discovered 46-year old Preston Maurice Gerald inside his residence deceased, according to Lt. Tony P. Flowers.

SLED Crime Scene was requested to assist with processing the crime scene, he said. Manner of death is yet to be determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, he said.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident can contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.