Marion police officers seek shooting suspects, one man arrested

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department announced one man is arrested and the search in ongoing for two additional man connected to an exchange of gunfire on April 29.

Antoine James Killings, 34, of Marion was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Bluff Road. Officers responded in reference to shots fired.

Officers recovered multiple fired shell casings near an apartment, officials said.

According to a police report, Killings is allegedly shot numerous times at a vehicle occupying Lequintay Shauntrielle Worley, 27, of Mullins. Tay’shawn Bethea, 19, of Marion is also accused of running behind the vehicle and attempting to shoot at Worley.

Police said Worley also fired multiple shots at both Killings and Bethea. No one was hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

Killings is charged with attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; malicious injury to personal [property; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; and discharging firearms in a city.

He was denied on the attempted murder charge and remains in the Marion County Detention Center.

Worley is wanted and has active warrants with the Marion Police Department on charges of attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Officials also announced an active warrant for Bethea for charges of attempted Murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; malicious injury to personal property.