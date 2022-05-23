 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion police officers seek shooting suspects, one man arrested

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department announced one man is arrested and the search in ongoing for two additional man connected to an exchange of gunfire on April 29.

Antoine James Killings, 34, of Marion was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Bluff Road. Officers responded in reference to shots fired.

Officers recovered multiple fired shell casings near an apartment, officials said.

According to a police report, Killings is allegedly shot numerous times at a vehicle occupying Lequintay Shauntrielle Worley, 27, of Mullins. Tay’shawn Bethea, 19, of Marion is also accused of running behind the vehicle and attempting to shoot at Worley.

Police said Worley also fired multiple shots at both Killings and Bethea. No one was hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

Killings is charged with attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; malicious injury to personal [property; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; and discharging firearms in a city.

People are also reading…

He was denied on the attempted murder charge and remains in the Marion County Detention Center.

Worley is wanted and has active warrants with the Marion Police Department on charges of attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Officials also announced an active warrant for Bethea for charges of attempted Murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; malicious injury to personal property.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Kherson residents defy Russian occupation

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert