MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team’s summer season came to an end last week in a series against Lugoff-Elgin. Coach Malik Lightfoot and the squad did manage to get one last home game at Fox Field.

Lugoff-Elgin closed out the series at home 6-4 with Griffin Proctor earning the win. Chase Price pitched six innings for Marion striking-out six batters. Jay Barnhill and Parker Ammons each added a pair of hits along with a hit from Ian Capps.

Lightfoot said it was great season with team that added several new faces.

“We had a great season,” he said. “Just the late forfeits hurt us come playoff time. We had about three weeks off from seeing live pitching and had a bunch of new players but we’re looking to beef up our roster next year to get farther into the post season.”

Marion Post 5 reached the second round of the Junior Legion baseball tournament. The team now plans to celebrate the season with a Captains Club Challenge Game"with BBQ lunch and waterslide celebration at Fox Field Saturday.