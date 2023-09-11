MARION, S.C. – The Marion Recreation Department organized its first city of Marion Buddy Ball game Saturday. Organizers called it an amazing day as participants and volunteers provided a rare opportunity to for some players at the Green Street Athletic Complex.

The baseball game featured children and adults with disabilities getting some at-bats and playing the field accompanied with their buddy.

Players also received free t-shirts for the game.

Officials said stay tuned for another game during the fall sports season when the weather cools off.

For more information call 843-423-5410.