Marion’s Backpack Buddies program receives largest Christmas donation

MARION, S.C. — More than a dozen local business provided Marion High School teachers and Backpack Buddies of Marion County program organizers Scott Collins, Maribeth Osborn and Sydney Hooks with its largest Christmas donation Friday.

Volunteers unloaded a truck filled with food items in an effort to help students receive food security.

“If it weren’t for the support of the community we couldn’t do the things that we’re able to do,” Collins said. “It takes all of the community helping us out. We are so appreciative of folks like Anderson Brothers Bank, local churches and civic groups that help us out and provide those foods for us all year long.”

Osborn called it a partnership and said more than 120 students are served a week, receiving backpacks filled food. Each backpack contains five entrees, a piece of fresh fruit, a fruit cup, a box of raisins, a juice and bottle of milk, two breakfasts, and three snacks.

“Just from this donation alone it will probably be 16 weeks where they have fed all of our hungry children in Marion County Schools,” Osborn said. “It’s amazing.”