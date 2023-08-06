MARION, S.C. – Former Marion High School wrestling star Ta’Jon Jordan returned home to present the second annual Image of Hope Back to School Drive at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym Saturday. The three-time state champion and 2016 2A Wrestler of the Year was joined by volunteers distributing more than 200 backpacks. The event also included free food, drinks, school supplies and games.

“We’re just trying to give something back to the youth,” Jordan said. “It’s a lot better. I think every year there is something we can improve upon and we take that with pride.”

Jordan said it was helpful to beat the heat indoors this summer after holding the event outdoors last year. The Clemson University graduate studied Civil Engineering and earned his Masters of Science in Civil Engineering at the school. Now he’s operating his own non-profit organization with his friends.

“We started thinking about different way we can engage the community, particularly the youth,” he said. “They’re the future of our generation.”

Jordan said having a back-to-school drive was a way to engage children and parents. He thanked Walmart in Marion for sponsoring the event.

“We’re just trying to brainstorm ways to help the parents and the kids,” he said. “I think this is just the start. We just want to show there is hope for better.”

Jordan said he looks forward to having the event again next summer along with organizing Christmas events to help children in need.

For more information contact imageofhope3@gmail.com.