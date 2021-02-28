Marion’s Lt. James B. Miller remains a pioneer in military service

MARION, S.C. – “He was a good man,” Mary Miles said of her older brother Lt. James B. Miller of Marion. “He was very popular when he was in school and very smart. This is our Colin Powell.” According to Miles, Miller is the first black military officer in Marion County. His service to country resulted in the ultimate sacrifice. Miller was killed in combat during the Korean War. He was awarded two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts for his valor.
Miles has a glass display filled with photos, commendations and memorabilia in her home given by Miller’s wife who died in 2019.
“It’s so amazing looking at the pictures,” Miles said. Miller graduated from S.C. Carolina State University. One of the photos includes his march on campus with fellow ROTC that was part of the 1951 class.
Miller planned to be a pilot in the U.S. Air Force but joined the U.S. Army.
“Right after he graduated from college he went to Georgia for a few months and then that whole group that he graduated with got sent to Korea,” Miles said. “Most of those boys died. He got wounded but they didn’t send him back to the U.S.”
Miller was seriously wounded by enemy fire in North Korea on March 6, 1953, serving with the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He returned to duty only a week later.
Miller was killed in action in Pau-Gol Korea on July 26, 1953.
Congressman Tom Rice recently presented the family with the Congressional Record recognizing their late brother.
Miller was the oldest of nine siblings and got married while in college. In just a short amount of time he managed to do a great deal for his family.
"He ended up buying the lot where my family house is located and the house was built there because of him,” Miles said. “He helped all of us go to college.”
Miles late husband MSgt. Willie Miles served as past commander of the Lieutenant James B. Miller Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 in Mullins.
“This was a time when 15 black men from Marion went to Columbia and petition for the DAV chapter right after he died,” she said. “This chapter is one of the oldest in the area and the first named after an African American.”
Miles said the family hopes to one day have their brother receive a Medal of Honor.
“We hope someone can work on this for us,” she said. “We’re going to try and get that for him.”
Miles said her family’s military service is a source of pride. Her husband was a U.S. Air Force veteran that served in Vietnam and also worked at the Pentagon.
“We tell a lot of our people the military is a good way to go,” she said. “Our kids grew up in military life and our son is in the military serving in the Air Force.”
Miles said her family remains close and her brother’s legacy will continue to be an influence.
“Our feelings never changed about the military,” she said. “We’re just so proud of him. He lived a good life.”