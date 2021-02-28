Marion’s Lt. James B. Miller remains a pioneer in military service

MARION, S.C. – “He was a good man,” Mary Miles said of her older brother Lt. James B. Miller of Marion. “He was very popular when he was in school and very smart. This is our Colin Powell.” According to Miles, Miller is the first black military officer in Marion County. His service to country resulted in the ultimate sacrifice. Miller was killed in combat during the Korean War. He was awarded two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts for his valor.

Miles has a glass display filled with photos, commendations and memorabilia in her home given by Miller’s wife who died in 2019.

“It’s so amazing looking at the pictures,” Miles said. Miller graduated from S.C. Carolina State University. One of the photos includes his march on campus with fellow ROTC that was part of the 1951 class.

Miller planned to be a pilot in the U.S. Air Force but joined the U.S. Army.

“Right after he graduated from college he went to Georgia for a few months and then that whole group that he graduated with got sent to Korea,” Miles said. “Most of those boys died. He got wounded but they didn’t send him back to the U.S.”