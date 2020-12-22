Marion’s new police chief Crawford brings familiarity to experience

MARION, S.C. – Sellers native Bobby Crawford is man willing to take on several roles in the community. The new Marion Police Chief was sworn-in, officially taking the helm last week.

“This is something very important to me,” Crawford said. “We see different things every day and me coming from the sheriff’s department is going to bring that and the police department together as a team and that’s pretty much what we need for the city of Marion at this time.”

The longtime law enforcement officer assume the role less than a month after Keith Parks resigned as police chief amid an investigation of allegations of misconduct prior to being hired. It makes Crawford the department’s third police chief within the past four months.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said it was great to fill the role quickly in response.

“Chief Bobby Crawford has stepped-up and he is well respected in our community,” Brady said. “He knows everybody. He’s worked with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years. He’s a combat veteran and he’s doing a great job. He’ll fit right in with our police department and our community.”