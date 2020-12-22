 Skip to main content
Marion’s new police chief Crawford brings familiarity to experience
MARION, S.C. – Sellers native Bobby Crawford is man willing to take on several roles in the community. The new Marion Police Chief was sworn-in, officially taking the helm last week.

“This is something very important to me,” Crawford said. “We see different things every day and me coming from the sheriff’s department is going to bring that and the police department together as a team and that’s pretty much what we need for the city of Marion at this time.”

The longtime law enforcement officer assume the role less than a month after Keith Parks resigned as police chief amid an investigation of allegations of misconduct prior to being hired. It makes Crawford the department’s third police chief within the past four months.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said it was great to fill the role quickly in response.

“Chief Bobby Crawford has stepped-up and he is well respected in our community,” Brady said. “He knows everybody. He’s worked with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years. He’s a combat veteran and he’s doing a great job. He’ll fit right in with our police department and our community.”

Crawford has worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years. He is a military veteran, serving 31 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He is also a basketball referee, school bus driver and does landscaping part-time.

“I noticed a lot of different things and felt the experience that I have will get everything together,” Crawford said. “I think we will do pretty good.”

Crawford said it’s a new experience but he loves the challenge.

“I’m just ready to do what I have to do for the citizens of Marion,” he said. “I’ve been in the community all my life.”

