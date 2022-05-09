McDuffie retires after 32 years at FMU

Francis Marion University faculty and staff gathered recently to celebrate the career of Teresa McDuffie, who will retire this week after nearly 33 years with the university.

At a reception held at The Cottage on FMU’s main campus, McDuffie was presented with a special resolution by university President Fred Carter and lauded for her years of dedicated service.

“Teresa has been an amazing part of this university, and we all wish her well in her retirement,” Carter said. “From her work in campus technology, to her contributions with the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition, Teresa has done an outstanding job and has left an indelible mark on Francis Marion."

McDuffie joined FMU’s campus technology department as a computer technician in 1989. She later advanced to systems support technologist and network specialist, before becoming network systems administrator.

McDuffie said she looks back fondly on her many years at FMU, and plans to remain in Florence with her husband, Bernard.

“I just thank God for allowing me to be a part of the Francis Marion family,” McDuffie told her friends and colleagues. “I cherish all of the memories and I love you all.”

McDuffie’s contributions to FMU were numerous. In addition to updating the network infrastructure on campus, McDuffie served as a founding member of the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition.

McDuffie was also presented with the John J. Kispert Leadership Award in 2016.