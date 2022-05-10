 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKissick to speak at county GOP meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Carolina Republican Party state chairman Drew McKissick will be the guest speaker at the Florence County Republican Party’s monthly meeting Tuesday night at McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m.

McKissick has been the state GOP chairman since May 2017. He is a Columbia-based conservative political strategist with more than 30-years experience in politics. He is a veteran of many political campaigns and conservative issue campaigns, and has specialized in political strategy planning and organization as well as grassroots political education programs.

McKissick also has worked as the eastern director of faith engagement for the Republican National Committee.

At its April meeting of the Florence County Republican Party, Katie Waring was elected to the position of Third Vice Chair by the party Executive Committee.

In this position she will serve as a member of the leadership team and will focus on recruitment and activities of Young Republicans.

Waring has attended school at College of Charleston, University of South Carolina and Francis Marion University. She is a Florence resident and works in the tax preparation and accounting profession.

The Florence County Republican Party is also preparing for its May 21 Red Wave Golf Scramble Fund Raiser at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road, Florence. Registration is 9 a.m. on May 21. Tee times start 10 a.m. The cost for a team of four is $360, includes dinner from Texas Roadhouse. The individual entry fee is $90. There also will be a silent auction.

Tickets for the dinner and silent auction for non-golfers are $20.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.alinforfcgop.com.

