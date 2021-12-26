McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program holds graduation ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ceremony was recently held at McLeod Regional Medical Center to celebrate the third graduating class of the McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program.

The McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program provides a collaborative learning environment in which nurses not only transition to a nursing career, but also grow and develop as nursing leaders. The program offers novice nurses a platform to assist in their transition from academia to practice.

This program goes beyond the standard hospital orientation program, allowing nurses to refine their nursing skills and enhance their prioritization, time and stress management skills. It maximizes learning by incorporating classroom training, hands-on skills validations, group activities and project implementation initiatives. This program enables nurses to establish new personal and professional relationships.

A clinical nurse mentor guides each nurse throughout the program, working collaboratively with nurse managers, supervisors, nurse educators, clinical nurse managers and other nursing colleagues at McLeod to foster and support the nurse’s professional growth.