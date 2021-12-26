 Skip to main content
McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program holds graduation ceremony
McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program holds graduation ceremony

McLeod Regional Medical Center celebrated the graduation of John Fisher, BSN, RN, Emergency Services; Alexis Hutchinson, RN, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Cassie Jordan, BSN, RN, Emergency Services; Cassidy Knight, BSN, RN, Emergency Services; and Katie Timmons, RN, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ceremony was recently held at McLeod Regional Medical Center to celebrate the third graduating class of the McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program.

The McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program provides a collaborative learning environment in which nurses not only transition to a nursing career, but also grow and develop as nursing leaders. The program offers novice nurses a platform to assist in their transition from academia to practice.

This program goes beyond the standard hospital orientation program, allowing nurses to refine their nursing skills and enhance their prioritization, time and stress management skills. It maximizes learning by incorporating classroom training, hands-on skills validations, group activities and project implementation initiatives. This program enables nurses to establish new personal and professional relationships.

A clinical nurse mentor guides each nurse throughout the program, working collaboratively with nurse managers, supervisors, nurse educators, clinical nurse managers and other nursing colleagues at McLeod to foster and support the nurse’s professional growth.

“The Nurse Residency Program demonstrates our commitment to nursing excellence and enhancing the patient experience through developing knowledge of evidenced-based practices,” said Tony Derrick, chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “This experience will set nurses on a path to innovation and discovery as they fulfill their calling.”

Each nurse received a certificate of completion as well as a Nurse Residency pin. The ceremony featured Initiative Presentations, in which nurses grouped by their specialty presented an overview of a topic they chose to research and pilot. These initiatives reinforced the principles taught throughout the Nurse Residency coursework.

McLeod Health offers Nurse Residency Programs at McLeod Regional Medical Center and McLeod Health Loris Seacoast. The first classes at both facilities graduated in December 2020.

