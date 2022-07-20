McLeod Health receives numerous quality awards

FLORENCE — McLeod Health has received numerous American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement awards for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

The hospitals receiving stroke recognition are:

McLeod Regional Medical Center – Stroke GOLD PLUS

with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

McLeod Health Cheraw – Stroke Bronze and Stroke SILVER PLUS

with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

McLeod Health Dillon—Stroke SILVER PLUS

with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

McLeod Health Seacoast – Stroke GOLD PLUS

with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines—Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“The McLeod system of stroke care is a full spectrum of care that spans from managing risk factors with primary care providers, emergency teams that help begin the line of treatment, through the rehabilitation process to help ensure that patients have what they need for prevention, treatment and recovery of a stroke,” said Dr. Ravish Kothari, Medical Director, McLeod Stroke Services. “Our recognition with the Get With the Guidelines awards is a demonstration of the commitment and devotion of McLeod in treating stroke. The end goal is to ensure more people can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize McLeod Health for their commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

McLeod also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase, more commonly known as t-PA medication.

In addition, McLeod received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll Elite award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 Diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.