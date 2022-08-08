McMaster to speak to Florence County Republicans Tuesday

Gov. Henry McMaster will be the speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
The meeting starts with food at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. It will be held at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St.
McMaster was sworn-in as governor in January 2017 – after Gov. Nikki Haley left office to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He was elected to his first full term as governor in November 2018.
McMaster is seeking re-election in November. He announced Pamela Evette as his running mate earlier this month. His Democratic Party opponent is Joe Cunningham. Cunningham’s running mate is Tally Casey.
The general election is Nov. 8.