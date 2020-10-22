McMaster urges compliance with COVID-19 guidance but won’t reinstate restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster said he would not reinstate any of the recently-lifted COVID-19-related restrictions on restaurants and bars in response to the throngs of young people who packed the sidewalks outside drinking establishments in Five Points last weekend.

“It’s not a question of more restrictions, it’s just a question of people following those that they know exist now and following the rules that have been — or the recommendations — that have been broadcast, discussed, explained ad infinitum since March,” he said after a bill signing Wednesday.

McMaster encouraged everyone to take the novel coronavirus seriously, but said he would not allow the disease to shut down the state and inflict the sort of economic, as well as mental and emotional, toll he said it has taken in other parts of the country where more stringent restrictions have been imposed.

“We must be open for business,” he said. “There’s a way to navigate this virus, but we must be open for business. South Carolina has never closed. We slowed down, but we have not stopped.”