DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington institution closed its doors for the final time on June 29.

Jewel’s Deluxe Café, on the Public Square across the street from the county courthouse, has been serving up a “meat-and-three” for as long as most Darlington residents can remember.

The current owner, India Rogers, announced earlier this year that she would be selling the restaurant to someone who would like to see it continue.

That someone turned out to be Olivia Ridgill, who, along with her family, owns and operates Joe’s Grill on Russell Street.

Ridgill chose not to keep Jewel’s at its current location, but will incorporate its menu — as well as many of its current staff members — into Joe’s. The tables and chairs once used at Jewel’s will make their way to Joe’s when renovations are complete.

Rogers thinks it’s a great idea.

“With the blending of both restaurants for lunch you can now have the best of both under one roof,” she said. “I hope to see many of you at Joe’s Grill showing your support just as I will be.”

Rogers said that watching Jewel’s final customers make their way to the door for a final time was bittersweet.

“I began working at Jewel’s as a waitress when I was a teenager and I bought it when I was 20,” Rogers said. “That place has been my life up until now. I raised my daughter there. The customers are like my family.”

Rogers said she has been studying surgical technology at Florence-Darlington Technical College over the last few years and plans to put those skills to work in her new career.

“I’m excited about this new chapter in my life and thankful that Olivia will be keeping Jewel’s as a part of the local community,” Rogers said.

Jewel’s Deluxe began as The Lunch Box, which was located off Pearl Street where you can now find a NASCAR mural. Barbara Ann Gastright, wife of Dr. James Gastright, bought The Lunch Box in 1979 and operated it for several years before selling it to Jewel Abate.

Abate moved the restaurant to its location on the Square, changed its name to Jewel’s Deluxe Café, and added her own recipes to the menu. The café quickly became a hit with the locals and the place stayed packed during lunch hours and into the early afternoon and evenings.

Jewel operated the café for decades until selling it to Marie Milton. Milton owned the café for about two years before selling it to Rogers in 2007.

“It has been a lot of hard work, but it has been such a blessing,” Rogers said. “I will carry so many memories from Jewel’s with me for the rest of my life.”

So will the café’s customers. They will not soon forget the homey atmosphere, the great service, and, most off all, the delicious meals. They will remember picking out their “meat and three” choices from the menu and writing them on a small slip of paper which would be picked up by the wait staff and carried to the kitchen. They will remember “Good Time” Charlie Jennings who delivered meals to the courthouse.

Most customers had a favorite from Jewel’s menu, but the baked rice and gravy seems to be the most popular. The fried chicken, the stewed beef, and macaroni and cheese were also big hits.

Nancy Rollins worked in the café’s kitchen for decades. She and Jewel were the best of friends.

“Most of what we served was from Jewel’s family recipes,” Rollins said. “She took a lot of pride in what she served to our customers. India did a wonderful job running the place and it’s good to see that Jewel’s favorites will still be available at Joe’s.”

Joe’s Grill has its own history in Darlington, having served the local community since 1952. It already has Jewel’s items on the menu.

“We are super excited,” Ridgill said.

“I am very thankful for Olivia choosing to keep Jewel’s alive,” said Rodgers. “With her experience in the food industry and passion for preserving the history of Darlington we are confident she will be successful.”