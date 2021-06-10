 Skip to main content
Memorabilia sought for old McClenaghan High
Memorabilia sought for old McClenaghan High

FLORENCE, S.C. — The old McClenaghan High School will soon be open again, this time serving as an annex for the Florence One Schools district office.

A grand reopening for the facility, originally completed in September 1921, is being planned for Thursday, Sept.16 at 6 pm. All alumni and the general public are invited.

Once home to secondary students, this renovated piece of district history will now be home to Florence County Adult Education and district office personnel moving from the current annex on South Dargan Street.

The district is seeking memorabilia for a permanent public history display in the building. Trisha Caulder, district board member and chairwoman of the Reopening Planning Committee, said plaques, trophies, awards, pictures, sports items, letter sweaters and any other items related to McClenaghan are welcome.

“I taught at McClenaghan so this really means something to me,” Caulder said. “We also think it would be a good idea to get an alumni group started. All of the other schools have one and McClenaghan has groups for this year or that year but not one big group.”

Caulder has found a few items in district records, including copies of the McClenaghan newspaper and information about the cost of the original building. She said she is excited to have these items and any others that are donated on display for the public to see. Hopefully, Caulder said, the display will be set up in a third-floor room that will be available to rent for future McClenaghan class reunions.

Anyone interested in donating McClenaghan-related items can call the district at 843-669-4141 or take the items to the district office at 319 S. Irby St. Trisha Caulder can also be reached at Trisha.Caulder@fsd1.org. Several McClenaghan alumni have already volunteered to serve on the Reopening Planning Committee. Any and all alumni interested in serving on the committee are welcome and encouraged to contact Caulder.

