DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway announced Tuesday that multi-Platinum country music star Michael Ray will perform the Cook Out Southern 500 pre-race concert on Sept. 3.

The performance will take place at the start-finish line before the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Fans who purchase a Pre-Race Experience Pass can enjoy the best access on the historic Darlington frontstretch.

“There’s no better way to kickstart the Cook Out Southern 500 than with a musical performance all our fans can enjoy,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Michael Ray’s music is sure to get them in the mood for a great night of NASCAR racing that’s Too Tough to Tame.”

Coming from a blue-collar family of workers and musicians, the Central Florida native has built an acclaimed career with four No. 1 singles, including two-week chart-topper “Whiskey And Rain,” two RIAA Platinum-certified and four Gold-certified hits, over 2 billion global streams as an artist and over 70 appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

Ray’s latest release Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, an updated old school six-song EP via Warner Music Nashville, is the distillation of all the things Ray believes country music to be. Teaming with producer Michael Knox, Ray found a kindred spirit in his quest to make the kind of music he hears in his mind.

Current single “Spirits & Demons” is a swaying ballad that sorts through the perils of trying to kill the pain by out-drinking the memories. Stark, straight up, the heartache is bottomless and regret swells as he trades licks with the fiery Meghan Patrick, a two-time Canadian Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year who brings gospel burn.

The Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

Then at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin in style with the Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.