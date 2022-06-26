 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miss Hartsville Jill Dudley is now Miss South Carolina; Miss Florence Berkley Bryant is runner-up

289875710_7611063195630294_1743370895100389794_n.jpg

Jill Dudley, who had won Miss Hartsville earlier this year, is now Miss South Carolina.

 Facebook/Miss Hartsville Scholarship Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Socastee's Jill Dudley entered the Miss South Carolina Pageant as Miss Hartsville. She left the Township Auditorium on Saturday as the outright Miss South Carolina.

The Miss South Carolina runner-up was Anderson's Berkley Bryant, who is Miss Florence.

Dudley, a graduate of Socastee High School and Coastal Carolina University, also won the talent preliminary with a vocal rendition of “Never Enough." And, she was also named Miss Congeniality.

Dudley, with the win, receives receives $60,000 in scholarships and will next compete in the Miss America pageant.

Bryant also won a preliminary event this week. She won the red carpet/social impact preliminary on the first night.

Florence County GOP education debate is Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Republican party will sponsor and conduct a debate between the two Republican runoff candidates for State Superintendent of Education Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

