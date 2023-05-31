Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A car belonging to a missing Oklahoma woman was found Wednesday on North Irby Street in Florence.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, Danielle Marie Ventura-Demoya, is not known to have any Florence contacts. She is 42 and is from Muskogee, Oklahoma. Her family has not heard from her since May 24.

She is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her car is a green 2017 Honda Pilot. It was empty when it was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 478.