Moore Farms Botanical Garden makes donation to school

IMG_8730.jpg

Moore Farms Botanical Garden presented a $5,590 check to J Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School’s prom committee and dance troop on May 27.

 COURTESY

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Moore Farms Botanical Garden hosted its annual Easter “Eggstravaganza” event back in March. More than 800 guests filled the garden for this highly anticipated sold-out fundraiser.

With more than 20,000 eggs hidden throughout the garden, the Eggstravaganza continues to be one of the largest egg hunts in the state.

Based on a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, finding out how many guests were going to be in the garden at once was especially important this year to ensure safety standards were maintained.

Therefore, the Garden decided to charge a nominal fee for each attendee to better obtain an accurate headcount.

In addition, the Garden also invited students from J Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School’s “Prom Committee” and “Dance Troupe” to assist them with pulling off an egg hunt of this caliber.

Aside from accruing school-mandated volunteer hours for their time, the Garden selected those groups to be the recipient of all ticket proceeds from the event.

The Garden’s mission is “To promote research and education in horticulture, agriculture, and forestry for the benefit of the people of South Carolina and beyond.”

In relation to its charitable mission, on May 27, the Garden presented a check to J Paul Truluck’s Prom Committee and Dance Troupe totaling $5,590.

Cassie Graham-Rodgers, educator/spokesperson at J Paul Truluck, said they have never been faced with the need to host prom until now, due to a recent restructuring within Florence School District No. 3, extending the grade levels offered at J Paul Truluck from 6th through 12th grades.

She added they noticed a lack of funding within the Prom Committee and Dance Troupe programs but did not know where to start the fundraising process.

“The donation from Moore Farms has given us a foundation to build on for next year’s prom. In addition, JPT’s Dance Troupe will not have to individually purchase all their costumes, tights, and shoes for the upcoming school year thanks to Moore Farm’s generous contribution”, Graham-Rodgers said

Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd., Lake City.

For more information on the garden, or for a full list of events, camps, and classes, visit their website at www.moorefarmsbg.org.

