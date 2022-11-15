Moore, Schofield honored for work on Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and William Schofield were honored for the service on the City Council and to the community at Monday’s Florence City Council meeting.

Moore, District 2 representative, and Schofield, District 1 representative, attended their final City Council meeting Monday. Neither Moore nor Schofield sought re-election to the City Council. Moore stepped away from office, while Schofield ran and won election to the Florence County Council, where he will represent District 8.

Lawrence “Chipper” Smith and LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson won their elections to the Florence City Council. Smith will represent District 2. NeSmith-Jackson will represent District 1. They will receive the oath of office at 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

Moore grew up in New York City and relocated to Florence in 1990. She has been a community activist and public servant. Moore founded the East Florence Community Organization. She served on the Florence Housing Authority for nine years. She was elected to the Florence County School District 1 Board of Trustees in 2005. In 2016, Moore was elected to the Florence City Council in District 2.

Moore also is founder of the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival and is co-chair of the Florence Christmas Parade.

Moore received a proclamation in honor of her work for the city of Florence and the Florence City Council Service Award. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin also gave Moore a key to the city of Florence. Moore also received a plaque from Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore at Monday’s meeting.

In the city’s proclamation, Moore was recognized for her efforts to make Florence a better place to live and work. According to the proclamation, the fruits of Moore’s labor will resonate for many years to come.

“I don’t care where you are at or what you do this city is your city,” the mayor said as she presented the key to the city to Moore.

Moore thanked the mayor, City Council and members of the community.

“Let’s continue to move this city forward,” she said, “by working together. It takes all us to make this city.”

Moore said she thanks God daily for letting her help others for another day.

“It’s not about me it’s about all of us together,” she said. “It’s about us being one. I know that when our new members come on board they are going to work hard, too.”

Moore said she will continue her work to improve Florence and help its residents.

Myers Ervin also presented a Florence City Council Service Award to Schofield.

Schofield served as District 1 City Council representative from May 8, 2021 until Nov. 21.

Schofield said it was a bittersweet day as he begins his transition to the Florence County Council.

“I have been blessed by the citizens to be able to work here on the city level and learn so much. I can’t thank the city staff enough. Without you guys, I wouldn’t know what I know now,” Schofield said.

Schofield said he looks forward to taking the knowledge he learned as a Florence City Council member to the County Council.