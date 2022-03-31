Moore seeks Florence District 2 Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kermit Moore wants to help transform Florence City Council District 2 and follow through with projects started by his wife, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who currently represents the district.

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore didn’t seek re-election because of health issues.

“I’ve been watching her over the last six years, “ he said, “and helping her with elections and as a voice of the people in the community. I want to carry it on. … I want to continue some of the things that she started.”

Giving people a voice who don’t really have one is a top priority, Moore said. The homeless are one of those groups.

The creation of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers is another one of his goals. He also wants to create youth council to focus on gangs and young people.

The youth council will include representatives from the police department.

“We all need to come together and solve this (gangs). It’s already spreading all over the place. If it’s not solved, it will continue to spread,” he said.

Another one of his goals is to reduce litter in Florence by working with businesses to keep Florence clean.

“I want to help the community as a whole, not just District 2,” Moore said. “Some people talk about we want to keep Florence beautiful. Florence is beautiful because of the people that live in it.”

Moore has strong ties to Florence and District 2.

He was born and raised in Florence, and is one of 11 children.

“My family was from north Florence. My wife is from east Florence. She refused to leave so that’s where we are now,” he said.

He is a 1974 graduate of Wilson High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He was the team’s 1973 MVP and an all-city honoree. In 1974, he was the Tigers leading rebounder.

He continued his education and basketball career at Sheridan, Wyoming, College, St. Leo College in San Antonio, Florida, and Coker University in Hartsville.

Moore was inducted into the Florence High School Hall of Fame in January 2020.

He also has been a mentor and coach for recreational youth basketball leagues and other youth programs in Florence.

Moore has been in the trucking industry for 44 years. He operates K&P Trucking Co.

Moore said he wants to build on the legacy of his wife’s time on office and make Florence a better place to live and work.

He will face Lawrence "Chipper" Smith in the June 14 Democratic primary. No Republicans filed for the council seat.