 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moped driver hurt in hit-and-run
0 Comments

Moped driver hurt in hit-and-run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. –Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a moped rider Friday night.

In an email to media, police Capt. Mike Brandt said the juvenile driver of the moped was taken to a hospital.

Brandt said Florence police officers were sent to the 400 block of Gaillard Street about 10:45 p.m. Friday and learned that the driver whose vehicle collided with the moped had left.

“Officers are now looking for a light-colored Toyota sports car, which may be related to this incident,” Brandt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 665-3191 or mbrandt@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

+2
Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge
Local News

Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert