Moped driver hurt in hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. –Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a moped rider Friday night.

In an email to media, police Capt. Mike Brandt said the juvenile driver of the moped was taken to a hospital.

Brandt said Florence police officers were sent to the 400 block of Gaillard Street about 10:45 p.m. Friday and learned that the driver whose vehicle collided with the moped had left.

“Officers are now looking for a light-colored Toyota sports car, which may be related to this incident,” Brandt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 665-3191 or mbrandt@cityofflorence.com.