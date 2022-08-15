More charges possible in Pamplico Highway incident

FLORENCE — Florence County Sheriff’s Office personnel are working closely with the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine if additional charges will be filed in the Aug. 9 incident on Pamplico Highway that left two dead, Major Michael Nunn said.

Jacqueline Williams, 71, 542 F Third Loop Road, has been arrested and charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the incident that killed Florence County Emergency Medical Service paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcycle accident victim Cedrick Gregg.

Williams has been released from custody after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

Five other victims received some physical injuries as a result of the incident. Several others barely escaped injury and death, Nunn said.

City of Florence police, Florence County sheriff’s deputies, Florence County Emergency Management Services and South Carolina Highway Patrol were at the scene of a motorcycle accident on Pamplico Highway at approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

The crashes started shortly before 9 p.m. when a car turned in front of two southbound motorcycles.

One of the motorcycles became airborne before hitting a light post and landing near the Let’s Go Auto car dealership.

Weaver was on the ground administering care to the injured motorcyclist — Gregg — when Williams’ vehicle went through the crash site and struck multiple people, according to reports

A Florence police officer pushed the trooper out of the way, but Weaver was on the ground and unable to get out of the way. She was struck and killed, according to reports.

The driver — Williams — was stopped when her car collided with another vehicle.

The crashes were captured on multiple security cameras.

As originally reported, a Florence Police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper where struck by Williams’ vehicle. The police officer sustained a broken leg, while the trooper sustained a head injury.

It was later discovered that five others at the scene received some physical injuries as well. None of those injuries were life threatening, Nunn said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Solicitor’s Office to determine the appropriate charges against Williams for those victims. A decision on those charges, hopefully, could be made soon, Nunn said.

The incident remain under investigation.