More lake planned for Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Bigger will be better for Lake City Park.

The manmade lake at the county park in Lake City will expand by three or four acres, the Florence County Council decided during Thursday’s regular meeting.

The project will increase the size of the lake by approximately 50 percent. It will create new areas for fishing, boating and other recreational activities, District 1 Florence County Council member Jason Springs said.

“The one thing we’ve always wanted is we have wanted more water. Water is calming to the soul. It gives people the reason to come out and do any number of recreational activities,” Springs said.

A bigger lake will encourage more people to head outside and enjoy more more family-friendly activities, Springs said.

Florence County published a request for proposals to design and build and construct the addition to the lake at Lake City Park in the South Carolina Business Opportunities newsletter on April 5.

Two proposals – one from R.E. Goodson Construction Co. of Darlington and the other from Kirven Construction, Inc. of Darlington – were received by the April 25 deadline.

A selection committee evaluated the proposals. Goodson Construction received the highest rankings. Thursday, the County Council accepted Goodson’s proposal.

County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. will negotiated a final project costs and execute all associated documents and contract agreements after the county attorney reviews and approves the final documents.

An environmental study also will be conducted and submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval, Smith said.

Construction of the lake expansion should begin in late summer or early fall, Springs said.

HISTORYLake City residents and politicians opened talks about a lake for Lake City in 1988. The original plan was to create a 7-mile lake running east to west north of Lake City for $3.5 million. The Environmental Protection agency even issued a 401 permit. The project never started excavation.

A much smaller, lake plan was announced in July 21. It was funded, in part, by a $3.1 million grant from the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation. Florence County invested $893,935 and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control added $125,000 to the project.

The 55-acre park is located on North Church Street and incorporated 29.6 acres of the Ingram Lumber tract donated to the county for the park and 17.4 acres of the old Lake City Public Works facilities.

The park includes an 8-acre lake, public restrooms, picnic shelters, playground equipment, exercise equipment, walking trails, elevated boardwalk, fishing piers and a waterfront plaza.

The grand opening of Lake City Park occurred in April 2018.

“For many years, Lake City never had a lake. It was kind of a joke. People would say, ‘Hey, it’s really the city with no lake,” Springs said Thursday.

The public private partnership let Florence County turn a landfill and a swamp into a lake and park, he said.

“We made this beautiful park that we call Lake City Park,” he said.

THE PROJECT The county will work with Goodson Construction for the next few months to finalize the expansion plan, Springs said.

The lake expansion will connect to the current lake and provide more areas for fishing, kayaking and canoeing and other recreational activities, he said.

Florence County’s recreation programs stretch beyond youth activities. They includes adults and senior citizens, Springs said.

“We’ve branched out into other areas beyond the traditional ball programs. … We also do trips for our seniors and family-fun activities,” he said.

Florence County has an environmental discovery center at Lynches River Park in Effingham, S.C., Springs said. The Lake City Park will complement activities at Lynches River Park.

“You can drive by here any day when the weather is very nice and many days it’s hard to find a parking place. This is a place where parents can bring their kids to play on the playground. We have exercise equipment here. We have a track that they can walk on. The lake is also stocked with fish so our citizens can come out and fish,” he said.

Lake City Park also is a great venue for community activities and family events like reunions, birthday parties, retirement parties and even weddings, he said.

Lake City Administrator William A. Hall called the expansion of Lake City Park great news.

“It’s a delight for our community to be able to have access to more of the county park to explore and use,” he said.

The Lake City Park expansion is exciting news, Lake City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Kelley said.

“I know they’ve been working on it for a while,” she said. “It’s more opportunities for people to do things on the water. By expanding three or four acres, it opens more opportunities for kayaking and fishing.”

It also will increase Lake City Park’s attractiveness to tourists.

A bigger lake may encourage people traveling to Myrtle Beach to visit Lake City Park. It could become a destination for travelers to visit.

“It’s always good to have family fun outside,” she said, “and opportunities for events, parties, birthdays and celebrations. It gives them more outdoor space on county-owned property to do it.”