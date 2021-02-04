More than 500 people receive COVID-19 vaccines through MUSC Health Marion event

MARION, S.C. – Up to 600 people were vaccinated at C.D. Joyner Auditorium in Marion through the MUSC Health Marion Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination event.
Staff members and more than 60 volunteers were at the site providing vaccines to individuals meeting the Phase-1A criteria, which includes residents age 70 and older, first responders, caregivers and essential workers.
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center assistant chief executive officer Spencer Twigg said the space of the more than 300-seat auditorium provided a streamline process.
“About a week ago I was scouting out some vacant areas around the county because I knew there was such a need for mass vaccinations in this area,” he said. “We were surprised how large the space was and able to social distance and get a lot of people through here pretty quickly.”
Twigg said the support has been incredible from staff, Marion-Mullins Rotary Club, Marion County License Practical Nursing, Horry-Georgetown Technical College nursing students, Mullins and Marion Chamber of Commerce.
“These nursing students are able to use this as a clinical rotation and it’s a great real-world application of public health,” Twigg said.
The mission is to get the word out on how safe the vaccine process is and the importance of making it available to as many people as possible, he said.
“Because most people are registered, administered their vaccine and with their 15 minute wait-time they’re done in 25 minutes,” Twigg said. “It’s registration only, which helps create a smoother transition when everybody is preregistered.”
MUSC Marion Medical Center Internal Medicine Dr. Gangatharan Mathisuthan closed his Mullins office so he and his staff could volunteer to help.
“A lot of our patients are here today too,” he said. “I mainly wanted to make sure patients weren’t having any allergic reactions and when we are here we hope to increase the number of patients feeling better about the vaccine.”
Mathisuthan said he wants to help the county do more in administering the vaccine.
“It makes me feel good that I can be here with my patients,” he said.
Rosena Nelson of Mullins received her second dose of the vaccine.
“I had the first one early January and it went well,” Nelson said. “I continued to do everything very active like I normally do.”
Nelson said she kept herself informed and encourages others to also get vaccinated.
“I encourage everybody and I’ve been telling my relatives and church members to take it,” Nelson said. “I didn’t think twice about it when I made my appointment. I knew I was going to take it.”
Nelson said the death of her neighbor and friends that she’s known for years made an impact.
“It’s real and I think some people don’t realize it until it hits home,” Nelson said.
Twigg called it an incredible to see the response from the community.
“It’s been very pleasant,” he said. “They’re getting out here to get vaccinated and it’s really nice to see the hope from the elderly population and our first-step to getting back to normalcy.
MUSC Health will begin vaccinating community members 65 years of age and older on Monday Feb. 8. Scheduling will begin on Monday on our website
Twigg said future mass vaccination events are in the works with the next to be held in three weeks.
For more information on scheduling future appointments call 843-876-7227 or visit MUSChealth.org/vaccine to schedule at the next clinic.