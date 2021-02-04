More than 500 people receive COVID-19 vaccines through MUSC Health Marion event

“Because most people are registered, administered their vaccine and with their 15 minute wait-time they’re done in 25 minutes,” Twigg said. “It’s registration only, which helps create a smoother transition when everybody is preregistered.”

MUSC Marion Medical Center Internal Medicine Dr. Gangatharan Mathisuthan closed his Mullins office so he and his staff could volunteer to help.

“A lot of our patients are here today too,” he said. “I mainly wanted to make sure patients weren’t having any allergic reactions and when we are here we hope to increase the number of patients feeling better about the vaccine.”

Mathisuthan said he wants to help the county do more in administering the vaccine.

“It makes me feel good that I can be here with my patients,” he said.

Rosena Nelson of Mullins received her second dose of the vaccine.

“I had the first one early January and it went well,” Nelson said. “I continued to do everything very active like I normally do.”

Nelson said she kept herself informed and encourages others to also get vaccinated.