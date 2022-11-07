 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than 560K vote early in SC

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Before the polls opened on Tuesday, nearly one in five South Carolina voters have already cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

More than 560,000 voters took advantage of 12 days of no excuse early voting, put into law earlier this year for the first time, according to statistics from the South Carolina Election Commission.

Friday was the busiest day for early voting with almost 69,000 votes cast and the number of voters steadily rose most days from the first time polls opened Oct. 24.

The top five counties for early voting were Charleston, Horry, Greenville, Richland and Lexington counties, according to election agency data.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About 55,000 absentee votes have been mailed back as of Monday morning. The 615,500 early ballots represent more than 18% of South Carolina’s nearly 3.4 million registered voters.

People are also reading…

Across the state, South Carolina votes will choose a U.S. senator and governor as well as several other statewide offices.

If turnout in 2022 is similar to turnout in the last midterm elections in 2018, that means about a third of votes in South Carolina would be in before Election Day on Tuesday.

Early voting came to South Carolina this year thanks to a new law that received nearly unanimous support in the General Assembly. Voters get 12 days to cast ballots ending the Saturday before the election.

Over the past several elections, South Carolina has allowed people to cast absentee ballots in person, but they had to include an excuse for why they could not be at the polls on Election Day. The law passed this year has South Carolina returning to mail-in absentee ballots.

Early Voting Totals

Here are the number of ballots cast during the 12-day early voting period in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 561,636 votes were cast during the early voting period.

  • Chesterfield County: 3,110
  • Darlington County: 5.964
  • Dillon County: 1,168
  • Florence County: 14,057
  • Marlboro County: 2,588
  • Marion County: 2,432
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert