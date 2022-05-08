Morning News bridges gap between print, digital

FLORENCE, S.C. — Today’s journalism is like onions. It has lots of layers.

Journalists today use multiple tools to inform subscribers about the complex issues facing our cities, towns, country and world daily. News organizations that neglect to use many layers to report the news are failing our loyal readers.

For decades, the Morning News has done its best to serve the readers of our traditional print product with a complete breakdown of the news in the Pee Dee region. Times and methods of communication have changed.

Yes, many people turn to Morning News print edition daily to learn what’s happening in Florence, Hartsville, Lake City, Timmonsville, Darlington and how it affects their friends and neighbors.

Today, readers are turning to our website – scnow.com – and our e-edition for the news. The website expands our capabilities. Videos, photo galleries, audio, timelines and the ability to publish documents allow the Morning News to report the news more completely. It gives us the layers of news that simply weren’t available before.

Although items in the print edition told readers about a video or photo gallery was available on the website, it wasn’t a direct link to the online content. Readers had to go to their computers, tablets or smartphones, open the web browser to scnow.com and find the additional layers to the story.

Not anymore.

Starting in Sunday’s paper, the Morning News is bridging the paper-digital divide in one easy step. The bridge is called NewsVu. It uses a QR code to take readers of the print edition directly to the additional layers of coverage on scnow.com.

Almost everyone is familiar with a QR code. You’ve probably used your smartphone at the grocery store to scan the QR code on a can of vegetables to find the price or scanned a QR code on a restaurant menu to learn more about the food you want to order.

Starting Sunday, our stories with layers will have a QR code. Simply open the camera application on your smartphone or tablet, point it at the QR code. A link will appear on your viewing screen. Touch the link and you will be swept to scnow.com and the photo gallery, video, document or other layer will open on your phone or tablet to view.

You will see more of these QR codes in the paper on a daily basis. A simple scan lets you cross the bridge over the digital divide into a richer experience.

You are invited to cross the information bridges from the print edition to digital by using the new QR features of the Morning News.