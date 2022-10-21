Morning News E-edition delayed by technical issues

The Morning News E-edition for Oct. 21, 2022 is delayed due to technical issues with company internet.
The IT department is working to correct the issue. The E-edition will be available as soon as possible.
FLORENCE — Wanda James has joined the United Way of Florence County team as its new director of resource development. She assumed her duties o…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Darlington County man was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home off Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Kindergartners at three Florence County and one Darlington County elementary school Friday went home with an unexpected gift -- a book.
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The body of a Florence man that was found on a rural Timmonsville road shot to death and burned was identified by investigators Thursday morning.
FLORENCE — Replacement of two fire hydrants will require water service to be shut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday in neighborhoods aro…
LAKE CITY, S.C. — To celebrate the end of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters from Lake City and surrounding areas held a fire truck parade Saturday.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker University is in its first year of their inaugural nursing program.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- City of Florence residents will decide if retailers will be able to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption on Sundays in the upcoming general election.
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all tax brackets will be revised upward as the US allows people to shield more of their money from taxation.
