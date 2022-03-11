Morning News, Messenger snare general excellence awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Morning News and its affiliate weekly newspaper ­– the Hartsville Messenger – captured general excellence awards in the South Carolina Press Association’s newspaper awards celebration banquet at the Cooperative Conference Center in Columbia.

The Morning News competed in the small daily division against other newspapers with a circulation under 8,500. The Hartsville Messenger was in the small weekly division.

The Morning News received 23 first-, second- or third-place awards.

Audra Grant snared first place and Best of the Best in the feature photo category. Grant also scored second place in feature photos. It is the second consecutive year Grant has received a first place in photography. In the 2020 awards, Grant captured first in the sports feature photo category.

David Yeazell won several photography awards, including first place for sports action photo and first place in the pictorial category. Yeazell picked up a second-place award in personality photograph or portrait. He collected a second-place in pictorial and a third-place in humorous photos.

Yeazell also won several photography awards in the 2020 contest, including best pictorial. He had a clean sweep of all three awards in sports action photograph in 2020 as well.

Reporter Matt Christian won first place in enterprise reporting. Ardath Arvidson captured first place in news feature writing. Christian and Arvidson combined to claim second place in enterprise reporting. Christian recorded a second place in beat reporting and a third in news obituary.

Former editor Don Kausler Jr. snared first-place awards in news headline and feature headline writing.

The Morning News sports staff rolled in the awards as well.

Sports reporters Scott Chancey and Justin Driggers snared first place in the sports section or magazine category. Driggers won first place for spot sports news coverage.

Chancey and Driggers also captured second place in sports section/magazine category. Chancey had a second place in sports photo.

Chancey recorded a second place in spot sport story for an article that appeared in the Morning News affiliate paper – the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise.

The Morning News received a second-place award in sports page design for a Southern 500 special section cover designed by Evan Hill.