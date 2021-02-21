 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant honors town's first Black police officer
0 comments

Mount Pleasant honors town's first Black police officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A South Carolina coastal town is honoring a Black man it hired as a police officer more than 120 years ago.

Mount Pleasant dedicated a plaque to Edmund Jenkins in the lobby of its police office on Friday.

Jenkins was hired in the 1890s to be a police officer after being born into slavery, the department said in a statement.

He served in World War I and then was elected town marshal in 1920, serving in that role for seven years, according to the memorial marker.

A public housing complex in Mount Pleasant was named for Jenkins and the town said honoring his service at the police department is also important.

Jenkins' family said they appreciate the town honoring him as a respectful and faithful citizen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert