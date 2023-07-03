DARLINGTON, S.C. — MPD Electric Cooperative recently donated $2,500 to Darlington’s Crazy Hope Community Center, currently operating as a Saturday soup kitchen and offering up to 200 prepared meals for the community. Expanding the soup kitchen into the Crazy Hope Community Center is in progress and on the horizon.

“We thank MPD for this gracious donation,” said Lindsey Byrd, founding member of the Crazy Hope Community Center. “Remodeling is taking place right now in an acquired building for the center, and it is our vision to create a home for the organization with running water, electricity and even a full-service kitchen to serve the community.”

The four-phase construction is underway, with phase one — finishing the roof — in progress. Phase two culminates with the creation of bathrooms, a gathering room, a conference room and an office.

“The center is already addressing a dire need in our community, and that is hunger,” said Matt Haynie, chief marketing officer. “We look forward to the day when the Crazy Hope Community Center can become a full-time safe haven where anyone can come to be fed and blessed.”

To donate, visit fcgdarlington.churchcenter.com/giving and choose “Community Connections/Crazy Hope CC” in the drop-down menu, or call 843-393-7942.

The contribution is part of the cooperative’s bank, CoBank, and its “Sharing Success” program. CoBank matched MPD Electric’s contribution for the community center.