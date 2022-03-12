Mullins Chamber of Commerce celebrates return of annual meeting

MULLINS, S.C. – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Greater Mullins Chamber of Commerce celebrated the return of its annual meeting Friday night at McRae Family Farms.

Charles McRae and family were awarded Business of the Year for operating the farm since 1976. The venue space is a host to community events and weddings, featuring a spacious barn.

“I was born in Mullins 66 years ago and I’ve always loved Mullins,” McRae said.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury presented the 2022 Humanitarian Award to Mt. Olive Church Pastor Jeremy Bethea along with his wife Dr. Kandace Bethea and mother-in-law Deborah Rhames for their efforts in organizing a community kitchen, serving more than 75 people every Tuesday.

“They have been working hard impacting lives spiritually and naturally,” Woodbury said.

Beverly Gasque was presented the community service award for her work with the Mullins Housing Authority, managing as director since 1995.

Chamber director Kathy Bass said she was thankful to partner with city officials and fellow members for their love of their hometown.

“City Council and the mayor made me feel at home and that I was a part of their team,” Bass said. “It was a great team effort.”

Bass called it wonderful to see the crowd arrive.

“I think it’s a wonderful turnout and I think we will have a lot people coming to our events,” Bass said. “It’s a very good feeling to get out in the community again. It feels like old times.”

Outgoing Chamber President Chris Ellis said members work real hard to bring events and services to the area.

“We could not do this without the support of our members,” Ellis said.

Michele Rogers takes the helm as the 2022 chamber president.

“I want to thank Chris as our past president,” Rogers said. “He loves Mullins and shows and always steps in any time we need anything.”

Closing out the night of music performed by local artist Jebb Mac joined by his special guest collaborators and Nashville country music songwriters Wynn Varble and Gary Hannan. Varble has been named song writer of the year by the Nashville Songwriters Association and has a current single with Garth Brooks. Hannan has written multi-platinum hits and recently released his own song title Hello Ghost.

“It feels great and I’m excited to be on stage with some top hit songwriters that have come a long a way and I’m just honored to be a part of it,” Jebb Mac said. “This is my first time working them. I’ve been recording in Nashville and working with Dolly Parton’s producer Kent Wells and I’ve just been blessed.”

Jebb Mac said he continues to work on his next single with plans to release in the near future.

Upcoming events for the chamber include an April 2 community Easter egg hunt at Lions Park and City Hall at 10 a.m. and a block party planned for May.

