MULLINS, S.C. – Members of the Mullins Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Mullins Pack-N-Go Shipping on 242 South Main Street on Wednesday.

The new business owned and operated by Curtis Rush and Bridget Rush offers overnight shipping services along with package drop-offs, professional packaging and a variety of office services.

“We shipped antiques and I would have a hard time, “Bridget Rush said. “We offer a convenient stop by and drop it off location. You can go about your day without going to three different places.”

Located across the street from Fowler Furniture and Bedding, Mullins Pack-N-Go also provides notary and fingerprinting services.

Bridget Fowler said the two-month transition working from home to their new location has been fun.

“It’s nice to have my own,” she said. “We did this strictly for the convenience. We wanted to offer things you don’t see a lot.”

Curtis Rush said the biggest convenience is offering overnight shipping.

One of the key features offered by Pack-N-Go Shipping is their services offered through Federal Express, the United States Postal Service and United Parcel Service. Staff also provides private mailbox rentals, faxing, scanning, laminating, and more.

Pack-N-Go Shipping is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday to 3 p.m. for more information call 843-628-4400.