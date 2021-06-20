Mullins community organizes first Juneteenth celebration

“As a city we are getting to a point where we are looking into diversity,” he said. “It shows that we are moving in the right direction.”

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Saturday’s inaugural celebration displayed a Mullins community’s tribute to Juneteenth and mission to inform about one of the oldest celebrations commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Davis said it was an opportunity to teach and called it a team effort.

“I want people to enjoy all the free things, information booths, food that we have and all the supplies being sold,” she said. “But I want people to walk away from here knowing what Juneteenth means.”

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read to the people of Galveston Texas “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

It was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in a state with more than 250,000 slaves over time impacted by the news.

Texas is renowned for celebrating the day that is now the first new federal holiday that has been established by Congress since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.