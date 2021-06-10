Mullins High School 2021 class graduates 116

Seniors gather for Mullins High School’s graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Tanija Jones receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School hosts graduation Thursday morning on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors march during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors march towards the gym to start graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School salutatorian Jordan Reichardt.
Quinton Tisdale receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School Thursday morning on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School 2021 valedictorian Ronisha Genwright.
Seniors gather for Mullins High School’s graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors gather for graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors gather for graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors march during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Corey Vandroff receives his diploma during graduation at Mullins High School Friday night on June 10, 2021.
Marion County School District officials help celebrated Mullins High School seniors during graduation on June 10, 2021.
The crowd cheers for the Mullins High School Class of 2021 during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School 2021 valedictorian Ronisha Genwright speaks during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School salutatorian Jordan Reichardt addresses the crowd during graduation at Mullins High School Thursday morning on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Ja’masia Smith receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School honor graduate Elijah Gilchrist marches during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Principal Michael Stone presents the senior class at Mullins High School during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Riley Bennetts is presented her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Savion Campbell receives his diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Jurnee Carter receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School honor graduate Shakne’ka Ceo receives her diploma during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Alex Culbreath receives his diploma during graduation at Mullins High School Friday night on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Kellie Friday receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School seniors earn their diplomas during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Deontrez Genwright hits the stage to receive his diploma during graduation at Mullins High School Friday night on June 10, 2021.
Jania Sarvis receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School graduated 116 seniors Friday morning on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Te’Nyah Horne receives her diploma during graduation at Mullins High School on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School honor graduate Lindsey Garner receives her diploma during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School celebrates graduation for 116 seniors on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School honor graduate Ny’Eve Jackson receives her diploma during graduation on June 10, 2021.
Mullins High School senior Kris Johnson receives his diploma during graduation at Mullins High School Friday night on June 10, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School hosted graduation for the class of 2021 Thursday morning in a ceremony for 116 seniors.
Valedictorian Ronisha Genwright said she is big on environmentalism and sustainability with aspirations to work in software development or green technology. Her class met the challenges of earning their diplomas during a pandemic and she was happy to represent on their special day.
“I know I received much support from my classmates and my teachers so I can say for sure that I definitely didn’t come this way alone,” she said. “I’ve received a lot of support from Mullins High School as well as Florence Darlington Technical College. It has been great to be able to celebrate today with everybody.”
Genwright plans to attend Francis Marion University and study Computer Science and minor in Mathematics.
“One of the amazing ways I think we persevered was just leaning on the support of each other and asking for help when we needed it the most,” Genwright. “Although we all have our own problems coming together was the guidance that got me through this and I’m sure a lot of my classmates.”
Principal Michael Stone said all what the students worked to accomplish came down to the special ceremony.
“My hope for you is that you will make those years count and make them matter,” Stone said in his address to the class. “Allow them to represent your work ethic, dedication and perseverance.”