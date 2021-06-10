Mullins High School 2021 class graduates 116

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School hosted graduation for the class of 2021 Thursday morning in a ceremony for 116 seniors.

Valedictorian Ronisha Genwright said she is big on environmentalism and sustainability with aspirations to work in software development or green technology. Her class met the challenges of earning their diplomas during a pandemic and she was happy to represent on their special day.

“I know I received much support from my classmates and my teachers so I can say for sure that I definitely didn’t come this way alone,” she said. “I’ve received a lot of support from Mullins High School as well as Florence Darlington Technical College. It has been great to be able to celebrate today with everybody.”

Genwright plans to attend Francis Marion University and study Computer Science and minor in Mathematics.

“One of the amazing ways I think we persevered was just leaning on the support of each other and asking for help when we needed it the most,” Genwright. “Although we all have our own problems coming together was the guidance that got me through this and I’m sure a lot of my classmates.”

Principal Michael Stone said all what the students worked to accomplish came down to the special ceremony.