Mullins High School 2021 class graduates 116
Mullins High School 2021 class graduates 116

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School hosted graduation for the class of 2021 Thursday morning in a ceremony for 116 seniors.

Valedictorian Ronisha Genwright said she is big on environmentalism and sustainability with aspirations to work in software development or green technology. Her class met the challenges of earning their diplomas during a pandemic and she was happy to represent on their special day.

“I know I received much support from my classmates and my teachers so I can say for sure that I definitely didn’t come this way alone,” she said. “I’ve received a lot of support from Mullins High School as well as Florence Darlington Technical College. It has been great to be able to celebrate today with everybody.”

Genwright plans to attend Francis Marion University and study Computer Science and minor in Mathematics.

“One of the amazing ways I think we persevered was just leaning on the support of each other and asking for help when we needed it the most,” Genwright. “Although we all have our own problems coming together was the guidance that got me through this and I’m sure a lot of my classmates.”

Principal Michael Stone said all what the students worked to accomplish came down to the special ceremony.

“My hope for you is that you will make those years count and make them matter,” Stone said in his address to the class. “Allow them to represent your work ethic, dedication and perseverance.”

Stone said he hope the seniors look back at their years at the school with fond memories and more than just a pandemic.

“You missed out on some of the more traditional junior and senior year moments but we all know this class is anything but traditional,” Stone said.

Mullins High School Salutatorian Jordan Reichardt said the students wouldn’t be there without love and support.

“Thank you to each and every person who put up with us through all of these years and more recently our last four years of high school, which has been a long a difficult road. This road is one we only travel through once,” Reichardt said.

Vereen plans to attend Winthrop University to major in English Education.

Self-discipline and sticking to a schedule were keys to focusing academically, she said.

“Your mind is the most powerful thing,” Vereen’s advice to students working towards the same milestone.

