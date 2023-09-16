MULLINS, S.C. – Running back Jakelsin Mack’s five-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter helped Red Hill hold-off Mullins 20-8 on their homecoming Friday night.

The Red Devils took a 14-0 lead after halftime with jump pass. The Auctioneers responded in their home opener with 13-yard touchdown pass from Kanazzion Bethea to J.J. Davis. Braden Hughes caught a pass for the two-point conversion cutting the lead 14-8.