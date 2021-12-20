Mullins Mayor presents special recognition to Platt

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury presented a certificate of appreciation to local business man Dallas Platt at City Hall in recognition for his service over the years in the community.
Platt, 63, is the owner and operator of Platts AC & Refrigeration. Over the years, Platt has been not only an avid Dallas Cowboys fan but also a longtime supporter of the Mullins High School athletic department and public events. Platt’s efforts include providing meals for the varsity football team and tailgating at home games.
Platt is also a Deacon at First Friendship Baptist in Nichols.
“He’s really active and really standing out in the community and that always stood out with me,” Woodbury said. “Not to mention, he is one of the best grill masters I ever had an encounter with.”
Woodbury said he’s got to know Platt over the years and called him worthy of the occasion.
“I believe his service speaks volumes and it’s not every day we appreciation people like him,” he said. “I know it’s no secret he has been having some health challenges but his consistency and perseverance is appreciated.”
Platt was joined by his brothers Joseph and Willie along with his sister Mary White.
“I would just like to thank the mayor for honoring my request,” Joseph Platt said. “I’m glad we’re able to recognize him at this time.”
Willie Platt said called his brother a great inspiration.
Marion County Board of Education member Linda Neal congratulated Platt and said she thought he was well deserving of the honor.
“I’m so proud of him and his accomplishments,” Mary White said. “A lot of times he puts himself to the side to make sure others are accommodated.”
Dallas Platt said he was he filled with gratitude.
“I thank the Mayor for his time and heart,” he said. “I’m just so grateful.”
Platt said he couldn’t have asked for better siblings, children and friends.
“I’m very humbled and grateful for everything that has been done and thought of and given,” Platt said.