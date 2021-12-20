Mullins Mayor presents special recognition to Platt

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury presented a certificate of appreciation to local business man Dallas Platt at City Hall in recognition for his service over the years in the community.

Platt, 63, is the owner and operator of Platts AC & Refrigeration. Over the years, Platt has been not only an avid Dallas Cowboys fan but also a longtime supporter of the Mullins High School athletic department and public events. Platt’s efforts include providing meals for the varsity football team and tailgating at home games.

Platt is also a Deacon at First Friendship Baptist in Nichols.

“He’s really active and really standing out in the community and that always stood out with me,” Woodbury said. “Not to mention, he is one of the best grill masters I ever had an encounter with.”

Woodbury said he’s got to know Platt over the years and called him worthy of the occasion.

“I believe his service speaks volumes and it’s not every day we appreciation people like him,” he said. “I know it’s no secret he has been having some health challenges but his consistency and perseverance is appreciated.”