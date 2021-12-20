 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Mullins Mayor presents special recognition to Platt
0 Comments

Mullins Mayor presents special recognition to Platt

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury presented a certificate of appreciation to local business man Dallas Platt at City Hall in recognition for his service over the years in the community.

Platt, 63, is the owner and operator of Platts AC & Refrigeration. Over the years, Platt has been not only an avid Dallas Cowboys fan but also a longtime supporter of the Mullins High School athletic department and public events. Platt’s efforts include providing meals for the varsity football team and tailgating at home games.

Platt is also a Deacon at First Friendship Baptist in Nichols.

“He’s really active and really standing out in the community and that always stood out with me,” Woodbury said. “Not to mention, he is one of the best grill masters I ever had an encounter with.”

Woodbury said he’s got to know Platt over the years and called him worthy of the occasion.

“I believe his service speaks volumes and it’s not every day we appreciation people like him,” he said. “I know it’s no secret he has been having some health challenges but his consistency and perseverance is appreciated.”

Platt was joined by his brothers Joseph and Willie along with his sister Mary White.

“I would just like to thank the mayor for honoring my request,” Joseph Platt said. “I’m glad we’re able to recognize him at this time.”

Willie Platt said called his brother a great inspiration.

Marion County Board of Education member Linda Neal congratulated Platt and said she thought he was well deserving of the honor.

“I’m so proud of him and his accomplishments,” Mary White said. “A lot of times he puts himself to the side to make sure others are accommodated.”

Dallas Platt said he was he filled with gratitude.

“I thank the Mayor for his time and heart,” he said. “I’m just so grateful.”

Platt said he couldn’t have asked for better siblings, children and friends.

“I’m very humbled and grateful for everything that has been done and thought of and given,” Platt said.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education
Local News

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon. Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert