Mullins Mayor supports local family’s effort spreading awareness about childhood cancer

Judy Fulmer has led the effort to spread awareness to elected officials and share their story.

“We need to make it a national priority,” she said.

Mayor Woodbury said he was glad to have the opportunity to meet with the family.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to spread the awareness about childhood cancer,” he said. “I learned so much just by talking to them. I think that more people in our area need to be aware of childhood cancer and the affects and research that need to be done.”

The parents of four children studied radiation therapy. Judy Fulmer’s educational background includes health physics while Philip Fulmer is a professor in the physics and engineering department at Francis Marion University.

Julia, an active youth soccer player was diagnosed on Aug. 19, 2014 before the first practice of the season. She received more than 800 doses of chemotherapy during the course of her treatment.

“She had so much chemo,” Judy Fulmer said. “She had oral chemo with pills, shots, IV, injections into her spinal fluid and 55 transfusions.”

The Marion 15-year old and under All Star team wore Team Julia uniforms in honor of their teammate as she battled cancer.