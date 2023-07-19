MULLINS, S.C. — City of Mullins officials shared vision for Main Street during a tour with Florence Downtown Development Corporation executive director Hannah Davis and Main Street SC Manager Jenny Boulware last week.

Special Projects Coordinator Ogleretta White plans have been in the works for nearly three years to spark more development downtown.

“City Council wanted to participate in a Main Street Mullins project,” White said. “It’s a program that has anything that you need to be successful. Florence won the national award for Main Street America this year and Mullins has already been on Main Street South Carolina’s radar.”

White said she asked to duo to visit and talking with stakeholders. Florence Downtown Development Corporation earned the 2023 Winner of the Great American Main Street Award.

“Both of them came and they wanted a tour of our Downtown,” White said. “We were able to share our vision for several upcoming special projects.

White said one of the projects is a Wine Street multi-purpose outdoor marketplace and park. The area will host food trucks, farmers market, parking, restrooms and rubberized walking trail, she said. There are plans to have a seating space, pavilion and slash pad.

Preliminary plans for the area include a playground and sensory garden.

“Everybody participated including Anderson Brothers Bank, The Barn, First Citizens Bank, Pick 42 Foundation, Florence Darlington Technical College, Marion County Economic Development Commission, S.C. Tobacco Museum Curator Ronda Bain, Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury and Mullins City Councilman Christian Phillips,” White said. “What we want to do with any of our projects is to provide access to merchants.”

White said another project includes a parking lot space on the Corner of Main Street and Laurel Street. “It’s going to have WI-FI and pavilions on both sides. It’s going to have an electric vehicle charging station.”

White said the tour and lunch meeting with Davis and Boulware was helpful.

“Florence didn’t lose a business during COVID-19,” White said. “There is a reason Florence Downtown Development Corporation is the national leader on this thing and still very much working. They were impressed and gave us some pointers.”

White said plans are nearly complete including the launch of a corporation to help develop more projects and support local businesses such as façade grants, murals, and South Carolina Tobacco Museum renovations.

For more information call 843-464-9583 ext. 6.