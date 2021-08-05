Mullins Police Department hosts public with annual National Night Out festival

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 200 people gathered inside Mullins High School Tuesday night for the Mullins Police Department’s second annual National Night Out community event.
Children got the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers and fire fighters while more than a dozen vendors helped distribute free shirts, school supplies, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, nachos and more than 400 hotdogs.
Organizer and Mullins Police Department Lt. Justin Turner said he was thankful for the sponsors in putting the event together and wanted the National Night Out campaign to help build stronger relationships with the community.
“We didn’t do it last year because of COVID-19 but our goal is to come together to do different activities,” Turner said. “It’s awesome to have the different activities that everyone is relating to from the snakes, cheerleaders, Mullins football team is here, 12-year old basketball state champs and we have Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette and we wanted to support him for his upcoming season.”
Turner said the event also featured a photo-booth, fire and rescue house fire simulator and a lot of give-way items.
“We want to put this together every year and hopefully grow it bigger,” Turner said. “We want the kids to understand that we are all human and that we are here to help the community and want to be a part of the community even though we have a job to do.”
Mayor Robert Woodbury said he happy to see police officers out with the public.
“It’s wonderful,” he said. “I’m proud of our local law enforcement. I think that it’s once again an effort of unity and building a community.”
Woodbury said he has confidence in his department.
“I can say for the city of Mullins that not only do we have great officers but we have people that care about our community. I think that is what makes the difference in community police and that’s being able to relate and in-touch with those we serve.”
Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said he was proud of his staff.
“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have this event,” he said. “I’m glad everybody came out to have a good time.”
Bethea said his officers do a great job.
“They are among the best in the state and I would put them up with any law enforcement organization.”
Mullins National Night Out Sponsors:
Anderson Brothers Bank
Duke Energy
Pick 42 Mobile DJs
Robert E Lee Attorney at Law