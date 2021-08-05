Mullins Police Department hosts public with annual National Night Out festival

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 200 people gathered inside Mullins High School Tuesday night for the Mullins Police Department’s second annual National Night Out community event.

Children got the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers and fire fighters while more than a dozen vendors helped distribute free shirts, school supplies, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, nachos and more than 400 hotdogs.

Organizer and Mullins Police Department Lt. Justin Turner said he was thankful for the sponsors in putting the event together and wanted the National Night Out campaign to help build stronger relationships with the community.

“We didn’t do it last year because of COVID-19 but our goal is to come together to do different activities,” Turner said. “It’s awesome to have the different activities that everyone is relating to from the snakes, cheerleaders, Mullins football team is here, 12-year old basketball state champs and we have Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette and we wanted to support him for his upcoming season.”

Turner said the event also featured a photo-booth, fire and rescue house fire simulator and a lot of give-way items.