Mullins police investigate shooting death outside of nightclub

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Dillon man outside of nightclub Saturday night.
“One young man lost his life tonight after a shooting took place outside the 500 Club on South Park St in the City of Mullins,” the department announced.
Marion County coroner Jerry Richardson said 22-year old Jonathan Fletcher died at McLeod Hospital at 6:14 a.m. Sunday. His body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy.
Mullins police officials said they have no leads or suspects at this time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!