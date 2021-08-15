 Skip to main content
Mullins police investigate shooting death outside of nightclub
Mullins police investigate shooting death outside of nightclub

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Dillon man outside of nightclub Saturday night.

“One young man lost his life tonight after a shooting took place outside the 500 Club on South Park St in the City of Mullins,” the department announced.

Marion County coroner Jerry Richardson said 22-year old Jonathan Fletcher died at McLeod Hospital at 6:14 a.m. Sunday. His body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

Mullins police officials said they have no leads or suspects at this time.

